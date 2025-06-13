‘Stand Down Initiative’ celebrates 20th annual event with resource fair

WORCESTER — Outside the historic National Guard Armory in Worcester, a slew of volunteers, civilians, and businesses that offered jobs, support, and health for those who serve our country.

Boston 25 News Anchor Mark Ockerbloom spoke with those volunteering and learned more about the “Stand Down Initiative” and what the organization is all about.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group