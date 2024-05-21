Staff member at North Shore school put on leave after alleged inappropriate interaction with child

SALEM, Mass. — A staff member at the Saltonstall School was placed on leave last week following allegations of an inappropriate interaction with a child.

In a letter sent home to parents on May 15, Superintendent Stephen Zrike said it was a support staff member, and upon learning about the allegation, the district immediately notified the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and Salem Police.

The details of the allegation is unclear, as is the age of the child involved.

“Given that the matter is in the hands of investigators, we have limited information to provide to families,” Superintendent Zrike said. “We know that this situation is unsettling. For that reason, Ms. Jellison and I will both be available to connect via phone, email, or a meeting.”

The Saltonstall School serves grades K-8.

No further information was immediately available.

