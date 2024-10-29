‘Spooktacular’: NICU babies at South Shore Hospital in the Halloween spirit

Some of South Shore Hospital’s littlest guests are fully in the swing of the Halloween season.

Photos of the infants in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) were shared by the hospital, showing the small bundles of joy dressed in costumes including Winnie the Pooh, Wally the Green Monster and a firefighter.

Parents got to choose a costume for their newborn and South Shore Hospital nurses helped dress and pose each baby.

“According to the NICU and Special Care nurses, the little babies are dreaming of a night filled with trick-or-treating!” the hospital shared.

Costumes were donated to South Shore Health by Project Sweet Peas, a non-profit that supports families with infants in the NICU and those affected by pregnancy and infant loss.

