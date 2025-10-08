‘Spirit Halloween’ expands into Christmas with 30 new holiday stores

Mass. — Halloween is less than a month away, but the spooky season won’t be the end of the holiday spirit.

After October, dozens of ‘Spirit Halloween’ stores will transform into ‘Spirit Christmas’ locations, bringing festive cheer well into the winter.

This year, the company is expanding its ‘Spirit Christmas’ concept with 30 new stores opening across the Northeast and Great Lakes regions.

Last year, the store featured eight locations.

Among the new spots, two Massachusetts stores—in North Attleboro and Dartmouth.

Spirit Christmas stores aim to keep the seasonal magic going by offering a wide variety of holiday-themed products, décor, and gifts, extending the company’s seasonal presence beyond just Halloween.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

