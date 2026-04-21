Southwick Zoo mourning the loss of beloved white tiger

MENDON, Mass. — The Southwick Zoo has announced the passing of its 18.5-year-old white tiger, Taj.

According to the zoo, Taj was in the later stage of her lifespan, and her health had significantly declined in recent time. She stopped eating and developed arthritis and weakness as her condition worsened.

“After close monitoring and consultation with veterinary specialists, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize her to prevent further discomfort and suffering,” the zoo said.

Taj had been a longtime resident of the zoo and a guest favorite, remembered for her quiet but powerful presence she brought to visitors over the years.

“She held a special place in the hearts of our team, and our keepers and veterinary staff were by her side every step of the way,” they said.

The zoo also expressed gratitude for the support received, stating: “We are incredibly grateful to our animal care and veterinary team for their compassion and dedication, and to our community for the love and support you continue to show our animals and our park.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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