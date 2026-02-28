Southbridge police arrest man for allegedly possessing guns and explosives without a license

SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. — Southbridge police say they arrested a man for allegedly having multiple guns and explosives in his home without a license.

On Wednesday, February 25, members of the Southbridge Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Woodland Street.

Southbridge police say officers and detectives from the Millbury Police Department, Holden Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad / Explosives Unit.

A motor vehicle stop was conducted near the residence to safely execute the warrant, due to concerns about multiple firearms believed to be inside the home.

Police say Kenneth Bachand was the target of the warrant, and he was taken into custody without incident, advised of the search warrant, and transported to the residence so a search could be completed.

Southbridge police say a Glock 19 handgun with three loaded magazines, an untraceable AR-15 style rifle with no serial number and an 11.5” barrel, a pump-action shotgun, two large-capacity feeding devices (30-round magazines), a substantial quantity of ammunition (.223, 9mm, and 12-gauge), multiple grenade-style explosive devices (secured by the Massachusetts State Police Explosives Unit) and an amount of suspected MDMA were discovered.

Southbridge police say several firearms were not properly secured in accordance with Massachusetts law and a records check revealed that Bachand does not allegedly possess a valid license to carry or firearms identification card.

Bachand was arrested on scene and charged with multiple firearms-related offenses, including three counts of a possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, two counts of possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of large capacity feeding device, possession of a firearm without a serial number, and improper storage of a firearm and with being in possession of an assault weapon.

BACHAND was booked and processed at police headquarters and later transported to Dudley District Court for arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

