South Shore school district fires staffer over ‘inappropriate’ social media content

ABINGTON, Mass. — A South Shore school district has taken disciplinary action against a staff member following the discovery of “inappropriate” social media content, the town’s superintendent said.

Abington Superintendent of Schools Felicia Moschella confirmed that the staff member in question “is no longer employed” by the town.

In a letter sent to the school community on Friday afternoon, Moschella wrote, “The district has recently become aware of a social media account potentially associated with a staff member that contains inappropriate content and does not align with our professional standards or values. We have also become aware that some of our students may have had access to the account and/or the inappropriate content.”

Moschella noted that the district then took immediate action in “accordance with our policies and procedures.”

“Please be assured that the safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority, and we take concerns of this nature very seriously,” Moschella added.

Moschella also said that the district was unable to share additional details because it’s a “personnel matter.”

