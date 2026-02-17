South Shore police officer arraigned on charges in death of pedestrian found in snowbank

BROCKTON, Mass. — A South Shore police officer who was placed on leave after his arrest in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian faced a judge on Tuesday.

Thomas Hayes, a 36-year-old member of the Hanover Police Department, was arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident following personal injury or death in the death of 23-year-old Alfredo Alves, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Hayes was held on $15,000 bail and ordered not to operate any motor vehicles as a condition of his release.

Officers responding to the intersection of Battles and Cross streets early Monday morning found an unresponsive man, later identified as Alves, lying in a snowbank, authorities said.

Alves was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After the shooting, a witness in the vehicle that struck Alves voluntarily reported to the Brockton Police Department and identified Hayes as the driver of a 2022 Ford Explorer involved in the crash, according to prosecutors. He was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Police say Hayes’ Explorer had windshield damage consistent with a crash involving a pedestrian and that investigators recovered surveillance video showing the vehicle driving in Brockton before the crash.

In a statement, Hanover Police Chief Timothy Kane announced that Hayes had been placed on leave, saying, “We hold our officers to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty. Accountability and transparency are essential to maintaining the public’s trust...The Hanover Police Department remains committed to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and respect.”

Hayes was arrested at his home without incident. He is due back in court on March 31.

State police are assisting Brockton police with an investigation into the crash.

