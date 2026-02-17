Hanover officer placed on leave after crash that left pedestrian dead in Brockton, chief says

BROCKTON, MASS. — An officer from the town of Hanover was arrested yesterday by Massachusetts State Police after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian.

In a release from Hanover Police, Chief Timothy Kane identified the officer as Officer Thomas Hayes. Hayes was arrested yesterday in the city of Brockton and was placed on administration leave.

The arrest, according to the chief, stems from a motor vehicle crash that left a pedestrian deceased while the officer was not on duty.

“We hold our officers to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty. Accountability and transparency are essential to maintaining the public’s trust,” said Kane in a statement.

“The Hanover Police Department remains committed to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and respect,” he said.

Kane said the department will continue to release information when updates are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

