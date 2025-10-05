South Shore neighborhood on edge after explosion leads to arrest, discovery of dangerous materials

WAREHAM, Mass. — A man was arrested in Wareham after an explosion at his home on the South Shore led police to discover explosives and explosive materials inside.

Mark Halpin, 50, was taken into custody following the incident at his residence on Aunt Maryville Lane.

Authorities responded to the scene after an explosion was reported, and they subsequently found a large quantity of energetic material, which was safely removed and disposed of.

People say authorities were on scene from Friday midday to late Saturday morning, so nearly 24 hours. One woman said she thought the smoke she saw from the yard was Halpin just using his smoker for cooking meats.

“All I saw was smoke going across the road. And I thought it was just the smoker because he smokes all the time. His house didn’t look like it was on fire,” she said.

People living nearby said they counted more than 50 evidence markers.

“There was a lot of stuff that came out of that house,” the woman said. “It looked like black powder in containers and baggies of God knows what. I’m freaking out because am I okay to stay here or do I have to leave?”

Bo Gamble has three daughters and a wife who lives a couple of doors down.

“What if it was worse? What if he had more and took out our whole block,” Gamble said. “You just don’t know.”

He is one of the people living nearby who want to know why Halpin allegedly had so many explosives and materials in his home.

“It’s concerning you just don’t know who’s around,” Gamble said. “What were they using it for? What was their purpose?”

Halpin is currently being held on a $15,000 bail and is due in court next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

