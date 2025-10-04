Man charged with possessing explosive devices, materials after explosion at home in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — A Wareham man has been charged with possessing explosive devices after an explosion at his home on Friday.

Mark W. Halpin, 50, was taken into custody after police responded to Aunt Maryville Lane early Friday afternoon for a report of an explosion in a dwelling.

The Wareham Fire Department, Wareham EMS, Wareham Police Department, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office all responded to the scene.

Halpin was located at the scene and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, Halpin briefly left the hospital but was returned for further treatment before being taken into custody by State Police.

A large quantity of energetic material was removed from the residence and a nearby shed.

Samples of the materials were retained for testing and will be submitted to the State Police Crime Lab.

The remaining materials, which posed an explosive hazard, were safely transported to a remote location and disposed of without incident, the Fire Marshal’s office said.

Halpin is being held on $15,000 bail pending his arraignment next week.

The investigation into the explosion and the materials found at Halpin’s residence is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

