South Shore man facing charges in Boston Common stabbing that left victim seriously injured

BOSTON — A South Shore man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a stabbing on Boston Common that left another man seriously injured, authorities announced Tuesday.

Philip Chen, 27, of Quincy, is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault & battery on an elderly and or disabled person with serious injury, and larceny under $250 from an elderly and or disabled person, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an assault and battery near the Brewer Fountain on the morning of Oct. 1 found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. Emergency crews applied a tourniquet to the victim before he was taken to a local hospital.

Just after midnight on Saturday, drug control officers spotted Chen in downtown Boston at the intersection of Summer and Otis streets and arrested him on an outstanding warrant, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

RELATED:

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group