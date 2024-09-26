‘Blindsided me’: Tour guide punched repeatedly in broad daylight on Boston Common

A tour guide is sharing how the unnerving crime on Boston Common is impacting walking tours after being punched repeatedly without warning.

It happened weeks ago near the start of the Freedom Trail in America’s oldest public park.

The unprovoked attack is the latest in a series of recent physical and verbal assaults reported by tour guides.

Boston 25 News has learned that several tour companies have changed their routes through the Common or are avoiding it all together.

“You’d think it would be a shining light for the city, but it turns out to be sort of a cesspit,” said Jared, who does not want his last name published.

Jared, a tour guide with the Histrionic Academy, said he was giving a walking tour at 10:30 a.m. when he was punched in front of the crowd.

“He blindsided me,” he recalled. “He was behind me and punching me while I was speaking to the crowd.”

Jared filed a police report and hasn’t received word of an arrest since then.

He and other tour guides said drug use, panhandling and aggressive behavior is tainting what should be a safe place to visit.

“Someone was even stabbed in front of our tour group. Everyone was terrified, and everybody scattered,” said Jared.

A stabbing that happened during a walking tour prompted the Histrionic Academy to cancel its night tour on Boston Common.

The company now offers a night tour in the North End.

However, Jared said he learned firsthand that there’s no avoiding the unsavory and dangerous activity on Boston Common no matter what time it is.

“We try to stick to the grass, show you the few relevant buildings and get out as quickly as possible really,” he added. “We try to spend as little time in the Common as we can.”

For nearby businesses along Tremont Street and in Downtown Crossing, there’s no avoiding it.

“It’s had a tremendous impact on business. Constantly, we have homeless people in here harassing customers for money while they’re trying to buy a product out of the store,” said Katarian Andrews, General Manager at Sal’s Pizza.

Andrews told Boston 25 News that it seems to be getting worse by the month.

“There’s already a lot of homeless around here. With the increase of drugs in the area, it’s increased the violence as well,” he said.

Statistics from Boston Police show 136 violent crimes have been reported in the area through September 17th of this year.

That’s compared to 113 violent crimes reported through the same time-period in 2019, an increase of 23 incidents.

532 property crimes have been reported through September 17th of this year.

That’s compared to 487 property crimes reported through the same time-period in 2019, an increase of 45 incidents.

The Boston Police Department said it’s increased proactive patrols in the district by 26 percent over 2023 levels.

