Lowell man charged with speeding after driving over 130 mph on Manchester interstate

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Lowell man has been arrested after speeding over 130 mph on I-293 Southbound, State Police say.

On Sunday, around 1:35 A.M., a New Hampshire State Trooper had been monitoring traffic on the interstate when he saw a 2025 Cadillac CT5-V going around 135 mph in a 50 mph zone.

The Cadillac continued to travel at a high rate of speed after passing the trooper, and then took the Route 101 Westbound ramp into Bedford before exiting off towards South River Road. The driver then made his way into an alley at Woodbury Courts Plaza after going through a red light.

The driver, 27-year-old Gregory White of Lowell, Massachusetts, was charged with several violations, including:

Reckless conduct

Aggravated DWI

Disobeying an officer

White was released on personal recognizance bail and is expected to be arraigned on May 6 in Merrimack District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

