South Shore drivers asked to be on lookout for two loose cows in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Police on the South Shore are asking drivers to be aware that there may be two loose cows in the area of a busy stretch of roadway.

Marshfield police say two cows escaped from their homes and may be loose in the area of Ferry Street and Main Street.

Officers are out searching but motorists should be cautious while driving in the area of Route 3/ Main Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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