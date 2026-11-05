3 hospitalized after rollover crash on Route 1 in Walpole

WALPOLE, Mass. — Three people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle rollover crash in Walpole Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash happened on Route 1 at Coney Street and involved three vehicles, including a van that ended up on its side.

Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene.

Walpole police said officers remained at the scene investigating the crash Thursday morning and that the roadway was expected to fully reopen soon.

Around the same time, a separate single-car crash happened at CVS Pharmacy on Main Street. Firefighters said the vehicle crashed into the rear of the building.

No injuries were reported in that crash, and the building sustained minor damage.

The cause of the Route 1 crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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