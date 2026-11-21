The South End Brunch Club brought the community together Saturday for its latest Mel King Brunch.

The theme was togetherness, inspired by the late activist’s book, Chains of Change.

Organizers say this was their most attended brunch in the club’s history.

“Mel wanted people to come to his brunches. Not who you are, not what you were but just come as yourself. The human side of you and enjoy a brunch with your community. That’s what we’re doing today, we’ve been doing for 16 wonderful months and the turnout has just been spectacular,” said Edwin Sumpter.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden and former D.A. Rachael Rollins were among those in attendance.

The brunch was held at Piano Craft Gallery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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