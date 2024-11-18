Something new is brewing in the Merrimack Valley- AI changing how coffee is made, sold

LOWELL, Mass. — Artificial intelligence could start changing your morning routine.

Two Massachusetts entrepreneurs are using robotic technology to revolutionize the way coffee is prepared and served to those who need a caffeine fix.

The company P!NG is geared to those who don’t have enough time to wait for a barista to make their morning brew, or who are frustrated waiting in long lines at drive thrus.

“So, the way it works is you have the app. We wanted to make the app as smooth as possible to use,” explained company co-founder Rob Whitten. “There’s a one tap order button because most of the time you’re ordering the same thing, but if you want to change that you can go in and browse the menu.”

That’s how you start the process of ordering beverages from P!NG.

“We think of ourselves as pioneers in the drive thru space, so what we’re doing is using automation and AI to create a really ultra-convenient, very fast, and reliable experience,” said co-founder Jane Lo.

An order can be placed at any time, but it isn’t made until the customer is within 300 meters of the trailer.

Little boxes on poles contain sensors that pick-up signals indicating the customer is nearby.

“We’re able to track not only when they get close, but when they’re the next person in line,” Whidden said. “And that way we ensure the drink is nice and fresh and the whip cream hasn’t melted, and the coffee isn’t lukewarm.”

There’s even more technology to make the process as smooth as possible.

For example, a 3D picture of the car is taken as it approaches the pickup area and the company’s software basically determines the window height and adjusts the delivery window accordingly.

“That way we can present the drink at the right height, and you don’t have that ATM reach problem where you’re too high or too low,” added Whidden.

The signs promise customers they’ll be on the road with a coffee in a hot minute, but still, Lo says the coffee is brewed to perfection and locally sourced.

“It’s a pre-brew that is part of a startup in the New England area. What they do is finely grind the beans and they flash freeze it in its purest form and it’s just completely delicious and it locks in that freshness,” Lo said. “We carry lots of drink categories: coffee, energy drinks, refreshers, teas.”

Customers Boston 25 News spoke with don’t seem to mind a lack of human involvement when it comes to getting their drinks.

One woman said, “The coffee is so good. I love it. I can tell you this. This is my first one and then I went for a second one it’s so good.

Another man thought it was super easy to use. He tried his ice coffee in front of us and said, “it tastes pretty good.”

Lo said quaint coffee shops still have a role since P!NG targets a very specific market.

“We still think there’s a place for that, absolutely a place for baristas. That’s a different kind of experience than ours. Our customers really value speed.”

That was echoed by two busy first responders we bumped into. “I think it’s super easy. The coffee is good. Energy drinks get us thru the day. It’s super quick,” said John Kelly.

A typical cup of coffee costs about $3 which makes it comparable to other drive thrus.

The current trailer will be in place for a few more weeks and then they’re going to back to the lab to fine tune all their processes.

They’re also looking for more investors.

Ultimately, they’d like to create a franchise system since the trucks are easy to run.





