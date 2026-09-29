Somerville teen center gives young people a safe place to connect, create and grow

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — For many teenagers, having a safe place to spend time outside of school and home can make a lasting difference.

In Somerville, a unique partnership between city leaders and a local business is creating just that type of space, while also helping young people explore new interests, develop skills, and prepare for future careers.

The youth center, known as The Dojo at Somernova, has become a popular destination for local teens looking for everything from creative outlets to hands-on learning opportunities.

“A lot of youth I grew up with didn’t have a third safe place,” said Community Director Majic Alphonse. “A lot of them hung out in parks, got into trouble.”

Alphonse said one of the most important aspects of the center is that young people help shape its direction.

“When it comes to all of the programming, all of the events, the workshops, it’s all manifested from the ideas of youth,” he said. “We’re just the battery behind the backpack that basically makes it happen.”

That youth-driven approach has led to a variety of offerings at the center. Teens can participate in art projects, play games with friends, or tackle a parkour course that lets them jump, climb, and move through obstacle challenges.

The space is also used by students from the Somerville High School robotics team, who have found success both in and out of competition.

“This year, our robot made it to district championships and then we won one of the divisions in district championships,” said team member Manreet Kaur.

The Dojo is located inside the Somernova campus, a 7.4-acre innovation hub that houses several rapidly growing clean-energy startups and technology companies.

Kristin Phelan, vice president at Rafi Properties, which owns Somernova and supports The Dojo, said investing in local students today can help build the workforce of tomorrow.

“The young kids coming out of high school are the talent, and this city is theirs in the future,” Phelan said. “We thought it was really important to give them a voice in the innovation economy here at Somernova.”

The connection between students and businesses is already producing results. According to Phelan, some members of the robotics team have gone on to secure jobs with companies based at Somernova.

For teens who use the space regularly, the impact goes beyond academics and career opportunities.

“As a teenager, I believe that teenagers need that because we can’t be limited to just social media and what we learn in school,” said Jacklyn Diaz. “Teenagers specifically really need those spaces to learn from the world around them.”

Fellow teen Juju Harrison said the variety of activities sends a powerful message.

“All those different activities really show that this community really cares for you, and I really love it,” Harrison said. “It makes me happy.”

Alphonse believes combining fun activities with exposure to fields like robotics and green technology is what makes The Dojo so effective.

“Kids are exposed not only to arts and music, but robotics, green tech, and stuff that regular 14- to 17-year-olds wouldn’t be interested in,” he said. “If you put those elements in with fun, it tends to make a very good connection.”

Support for The Dojo extends beyond the private sector. The City of Somerville recently awarded the youth center a $100,000 grant, which organizers say will help expand programming and create additional opportunities for teens.

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