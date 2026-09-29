‘I need to go home’: Travel trouble lingering after weekend nor’easter

Boston transportation is still recovering from weekend weather that halted ferries and is still putting flights on hold.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 400 flights going through Logan Airport were delayed and roughly 300 were cancelled, according to Flight Aware.

Flyers were anxiously watching the fight boards that were lit up in red and orange cancellation graphics.

“I need to go home,” said one flyer.

Another added, “If it is weather, nobody can control that, but they make no concessions for us.”

Flyers on Delta flights also told Boston 25 that even though their flights were marked cancel on the flight board Monday, they were told by employees that may not be true.

Instead, longer journeys would have to make a fuel stoppage in between Boston and their destination.

Delta employees told Boston 25 that there was a fuel shortage over the weekend due to the storm.

A Delta spokesperson told Boston 25 Monday that the airline primarily gets its fuel from tankers that come into port. They were reportedly hampered by the storm for the last several days.

The airline claimed they had to take measures to ensure their ability to continue to run operations in the marker.

The spokesperson said some outbound flights had to stop at other markets and do a “gas and go” over the weekend at other airports.

Both Delta and Massport said adequate fuel and fuel carriers were able to get in Monday.

A Massport spokesperson told Boston 25:

Due to the forecasted nor’easter, fuel ships couldn’t make their regularly scheduled way up to Boston until it was over. The airport had enough fuel to get through the weekend, but just to be safe, the fueling consortium here has asked airlines for the last few days to bring extra fuel in their aircraft to lighten the fueling load here.

How airlines chose to respond to that request is a question for them.

A fuel shipment is coming today.

Meanwhile, off city shores, most ferries were back up and running Monday or are expected to be operating this week.

Boston Harbor City Cruises Vice President and General Manager Bob Lawler said whale watches were cancelled Monday and Tuesday. Additionally, operations from Lynn and Salem were halted due to weather.

“We were expecting a larger storm swell and a bigger high tide,” he said. “That just didn’t quite happen.”

He finished, “We’re hoping to have all those other services back online tomorrow... Right now, the south shore is operating as needed, and we will reevaluate the north shore tomorrow morning.”

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