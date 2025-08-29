Somerville businesses brace for city plan to remove curbside parking with bike lane

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Local businesses in Somerville are bracing for a plan in the works from the city that would wipe away parking spaces in front of their stores.

Mass Hole Donuts on Broadway has been up and running for four years.

Outside, metered parking on the curb allows customers to jump out of their cars and head into the shop.

“We need a spot that has ample parking,” said founder Peter Gladstone. “That’s not what’s going to happen in the future. To be able to run in and get your order is a really big part of what attracts customers to certain locations.”

Gladstone told Boston 25 News Thursday that the approved plan from the city is forcing them to rethink their upcoming lease that ends in September.

They are now looking at new storefronts.

Other businesses on the road, like Mike’s Barber Shop, said they share Gladstone’s concerns.

“This definitely is not good,” said Jean Lorus, owner of Mike’s Barber Shop. “Might as well go somewhere else.”

Mayor Katjana Ballantyne‘s office said in a statement Thursday:

“Broadway is one of Somerville’s busiest and most dangerous streets, with more than 200 crashes in recent years. The reconstruction project will make it safer for everyone with new sidewalks, crossings, and protected bike lanes, while still retaining about half of the on-street parking.”

While the project does require a reduction in the number of parking spots, it is not accurate that all parking will be removed. In the case of 1157 Broadway, where Mass Hole Donuts is located, the spaces in front of the business will continue to include a loading zone and metered spaces, with additional metered spaces on nearby Hill Street.

City staff have worked closely with businesses along Broadway, including Mass Hole Donuts, throughout the design process to gather feedback and make sure the remaining parking best serves small business need."

Bikers on the busy road tell Boston 25 News they support the plan.

“I am always pro bike lanes,” said Anna Doctor, who rides her bike on Broadway to and from work everyday. “It can be pretty hard to bike around this area. So, just understanding what compromise we can make it’s a push-pull.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

