Some hearings canceled, power outages reported at New Hampshire courthouses during Nor’easter

CONCORD, N.H. — Some court hearings have been canceled and power outages have been reported at some New Hampshire courthouses as a powerful nor’easter whipped through the Granite State on Thursday.

While all New Hampshire courthouses remain open, hearings have been canceled at two courthouses, Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia and Hillsborough South Superior Court in Nashua, officials said.

Power outages have been reported at two courthouses, Conway Circuit Court and Goffstown Circuit Court.

The public is advised to check the Judicial Branch Inclement Weather Closures Page online for updated information throughout the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

