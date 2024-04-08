ROCKPORT, Mass. — Some lucky people got an ocean-front seat as they enjoyed the sun and an out-of-this-world celestial event at Halibut Point State Park in Rockport.

Some people said they could feel the temperature dip as more than 250 people gathered to learn about the solar system.

“I didn’t make the glasses but I made this, it’s Jupiter,” said Isabella Penta, of Topsfield.

People of all ages placed chairs and blankets along the cliff to enjoy the eclipse.

“I made a pinhole viewing camera box,” said Laurie Bellin, Salem, “I’m having major regrets that I didn’t make the trip to see the totality.”

But, she got pretty close, the park saw about 93% coverage. Some kids looking at the sun through their special glasses were surprised at what they saw.

Some got ocean-front seats to enjoy the partial eclipse in Rockport

“Surprisingly, the sun is a lot smaller than I thought,” said Peter Blue-Star, of Reading.

People cleared out of the park quickly after but left with memories that will last a lifetime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

