Soccer 101: A quick refresher as World Cup begins

BOSTON — For many Americans, soccer remains the one major sport that can still feel a little confusing.

Baseball? We get it. Football? No problem. Basketball and hockey? Familiar territory.

But soccer? That’s a different story.

With the World Cup bringing the world’s most popular sport into the spotlight, now is a perfect time for a quick refresher on some of the rules that leave many casual fans scratching their heads.

World Cup fever hits Boston: Fan Fest set to kick off, opening days already sold out

First Things First: The Clock Works Differently

One of the biggest adjustments for American sports fans is the game clock.

Unlike football, basketball, or hockey, soccer’s clock counts up, not down. And when it reaches 90 minutes, the game isn’t necessarily over.

The referee serves as the official timekeeper and can add “stoppage time” for injuries, substitutions, delays, and other interruptions.

Fans often don’t know exactly how much time remains until the referee blows the final whistle.

The Rule Everyone Loves to Hate: Offside

Ask a soccer fan about the sport’s most misunderstood rule, and offside is usually at the top of the list.

According to Harvard men’s soccer coach Josh Shapiro, timing is everything.

“If you’re behind the line of the defense when you receive the ball, you’re technically offside. But if the pass is played before you arrive behind the lines, you’re not offside. It’s really about when the play happens.”

In simple terms, attackers can’t gain an unfair advantage by hanging out behind defenders waiting for a pass.

Soccer Substitutions Are Permanent

American sports fans are used to players checking in and out of games multiple times.

Not in soccer.

Once a player is substituted out, they’re done for the day. No return trips to the field.

That makes substitution decisions far more strategic than in many other sports.

Yellow Cards vs. Red Cards

Just like a driver can get a warning before losing their license, soccer players can get cautioned for bad behavior.

Yellow Card

A yellow card is essentially a warning.

Shapiro explains:

“A yellow card is an aggressive act, misconduct act for swearing at the referee, being out of line, or time wasting sometimes.”

Red Card

A red card is much more serious.

“For really violent conduct, a punch, or something really nasty, you can get a straight red card, which means you’re out of the game.”

There’s another important twist:

Two yellow cards equal one red card.

If a player receives a second yellow card in the same match, they’re immediately ejected.

What Is “The 18”?

During broadcasts, you’ll often hear announcers say something happened “in the 18.”

They’re referring to the penalty area, commonly called “the 18” because it’s 18 yards deep.

“The 18 is the penalty box. It’s the space where the goalkeeper is allowed to use their hands, Shapiro said.

Inside that area, goalkeepers can use their hands.

Outside it, they become just another field player and must play the ball with their feet.

Why the Penalty Area Matters

The penalty area is also where some of soccer’s biggest moments are born.

If a defender commits certain fouls inside the box, the attacking team is awarded a penalty kick.

When a penalty kick is awarded, it’s essentially a one-on-one showdown between the shooter and the goalkeeper.

Why Goalkeepers Hate Penalty Kicks?

If you’ve ever watched a penalty kick and thought, “That doesn’t look too hard to stop,” think again.

According to FIFA statistics, teams convert roughly 80% of penalty kicks during World Cup competition.

That means goalkeepers are at a major disadvantage, facing some of the world’s best players from just 12 yards away.

For most keepers, stopping a penalty kick isn’t expected.

For fans, it’s one of the most dramatic moments the sport has to offer.

The Bottom Line

Soccer may have a few rules that differ from the sports most Americans grew up watching, but the basics aren’t nearly as complicated as they seem.

Understand the clock, offside, substitutions, cards, and the penalty area, and you’ll be well on your way to enjoying the World Cup like a seasoned fan.

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