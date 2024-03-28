Soaring tuition: These New England colleges and universities will cost you more than $90K a year

BOSTON — Yes, that college price tag is correct.

Several private colleges and universities in New England will cost more than $90,000 to attend this fall, with several local schools approaching that $90,000-mark in an unprecedented time of soaring costs in higher education.

Wellesley College, Tufts University, Boston University and Yale University will all top $90,000 annually for tuition, housing and other costs, according to the schools’ admissions websites. The estimated costs for these private schools do not include any financial aid.

At Tufts in Medford this fall, the estimated cost for tuition, room and board and other expenses is $95,888, according to the school’s website. At Wellesley College, tuition, room and board and health insurance for the 2024-2025 academic year will cost $92,060, a figure that doesn’t include books or other estimated personal expenses.

At Boston University this fall, tuition, housing and other expenses will be $90,207. The estimated cost to attend Yale University in New Haven, Conn. is $90,975.

Meanwhile, several local colleges and universities in Massachusetts are approaching the $90,000-mark. They include Brandeis University in Waltham at $89,824; Amherst College in Amherst at $88,210; the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at $85,960; and Stonehill College in Easton, at $81,729.

Suffolk University in Boston ranks among the lesser-priced universities, at $73,002. Again, these totals do not reflect financial aid.

