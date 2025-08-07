‘So surprised’: Manatee spotted swimming off Cape Cod for 1st time in nearly a decade

MASHPEE, Mass. — A manatee was recently spotted off the coast of Cape Cod for the first time in nearly a decade.

The extremely rare sighting occurred in late July when Mashpee resident Steve Petrucci observed the manatee near Popponesset Bay.

Petrucci shared a video of the manatee with Boston 25 News on Thursday.

Manatee Cape Cod

“It was just floating around. I think it was low tide, so I think it was feeding,” Petrucci told Boston 25. “I’ve seen one in Florida a few times, but not up here, of course, obviously. That’s why I was so surprised and swearing a little in the video.”

Petrucci said some of his family members were also on hand to observe the manatee.

Manatees, marine mammals known to stick to warmer waters, occasionally travel up the East Coast, although such sightings are infrequent, according to Fish and Wildlife officials.

The last notable manatee sighting off Cape Cod was in 2016, the Cape Cod Times reported.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group