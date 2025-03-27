‘So not ok:’ Rally in Somerville draws thousands after Tufts student detained by ICE

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Thousands gathered at the Powder House Square Park to speak out against the federal detainment of a Tufts University graduate student.

Rumeysa Ozturk was taken into custody by ICE crews Tuesday night outside her residence.

The Department of Homeland Security said the Turkish national engaged in activities in support of Hamas.

Her supporters, instead, said she was speaking up against genocide in Gaza.

“It’s so not ok,” said Jeannette Amazeen. “Nothing would keep me away from this.”

The Somerville native, like thousands of others, saw the video for the first time Wednesday morning.

She asked, “What happened to free speech? What is happening to it?”

Thousands circled speakers in the park around 6 pm.

One of those speakers shouted, “Massachusetts is under direct assault by President Trump’s regime and the Department of Homeland Security.”

Leaders from neighboring communities, like Medford City Council President Zac Bears, also stood shoulder to shoulder in the crowd Wednesday.

He told Boston 25, “The video we saw is despicable.”

According to ICE’s website, Ozturk is being held in Louisiana. Her visa has reportedly been terminated.

Tufts University Leaders released a statement, addressing the recent developments, stating:

We recognize how frightening and distressing this situation is for her, her loved ones, and the larger community here at Tufts, especially our international students, staff, and faculty who may be feeling vulnerable or unsettled by these events. As noted by the Massachusetts Attorney General in her statement today, the footage of Rumeysa’s arrest is disturbing. We stand with our Muslim students, especially during their observance of Ramadan, as we recognize that Rumeysa was on her way to an Iftar gathering with friends at the Interfaith Center when she was detained.

University leaders have also said that they are in contact with government officials locally, federally, and statewide.

The University also hopes that “Rumeysa is provided the opportunity to avail herself of her due process rights.”

Support for those affected will be available from the Univesity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group