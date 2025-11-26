A local nonprofit and dozens of volunteers handed out thousands of food items to roughly 10,000 people in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

La Colaborativa, a nonprofit that services the LatinX immigrant communities in the area, said this Thanksgiving distribution is one of the largest they’ve seen.

The group has been assisting those nearby with food amidst SNAP benefits disappearing and rising food prices, they told Boston 25 on Tuesday.

President and CEO Gladys Vega said they received 2,500 turkeys, 2,500 pork shoulders and more for the drive from nearby businesses and local donations.

‘So many people in need’: Thousands wait for food offered by Chelsea nonprofit ahead of Thanksgiving

“Real Americans care about that neighbor that may be undocumented,” she said. “This is about human beings... People have to decide, ‘Do I pay the rent? Or do I pay utility bill? Or should I go shopping?’”

Volunteers handed out produce, meat, and more to hundreds waiting in line at a time outside La Colaborativa’s headquarters in Chelsea.

“They’re getting food, but it’s terrible they need it,” said one volunteer. Another added, “There’s so many people in need of food.”

The group said they would be giving away food until it’s all gone Tuesday night.

Chelsea resident Mildred Santos said the past few months have been hard for her and her family. She told Boston 25 that Tuesday was her first time accepting the free donations.

“I can’t afford like I used to,” she said. “This is something you don’t take granted of.”

‘So many people in need’: Thousands wait for food offered by Chelsea nonprofit ahead of Thanksgiving

She addressed others, “Don’t be ashamed. Come out here, grab what you need to grab. Do what you got to do to survive.”

Santos and her family, she said, will now have what they need to celebrate Thanksgiving.

She finished, “We’re gonna sit down together, we’re gonna thank the Lord for everything we have gotten on the table... and we’re gonna have a nice Thanksgiving.”

La Colaborativa said they’re working on more food distribution methods as the holiday season continues.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group