Snow to start the week: Winter storm warning in effect in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter storm warning remains in effect Monday morning in Massachusetts as snow and rain continue to fall across the region.

Northern Berkshire, Western Franklin, Western Hampshire, Northern Worcester, and Northwest Middlesex counties are all under a winter storm warming until 9 a.m.

Southern Berkshire, Western Hampden, Eastern Franklin, Central Middlesex County, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Southeast Middlesex, Western Norfolk, Eastern Hampden, and Eastern Hampshire counties are under a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's what you'll see through today... Most is already on the ground, but the risk for a coating will continue through tonight in southeastern MA & #CapeCod. pic.twitter.com/pbV446NBgj — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 29, 2024

There will be slick travel on snowy and slushy roads on Monday morning.

Elevations inland will see the most snow, with numbers tapering closer to the coast where we will have more of a mix.

Five to 8 inches of snow is expected to fall in the higher elevations.

Gusty winds are set to peak Monday morning with gusts up to 50 mph on the outer Cape, up to 40 mph along the coast, and 30 mph inland.

Snow will wind down during the morning commute on Monday between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The storm will move out by Monday afternoon and the rest of the week looks clear.

