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Mass. teen facing drunken driving charges after crashing into utility pole, police say

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
Luis Guaman Tenezaca (Milford Police)
By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

MILFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts teen is facing drunken driving charges after a late-night crash, police said Monday.

Luis Guaman Tenezaca, 19, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday night, police said. He is charged with OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent driving, marked lanes violation, alcohol in a motor vehicle, possession of an open container of liquor, and a person under 21 in possession.

At approximately 10:47 p.m., the Milford Public Safety Communications Center received multiple calls reporting a single-car motor vehicle collision into a utility pole.

Milford OUI crash (Milford Police)

When officers arrived, they found a gray Hyundai Elantra with heavy front-end damage occupied by three people, police said. One person had head and face injuries.

A witness told police on the scene that a fourth occupant of the Hyundai ran away from the crash.

Luis Guaman Tenezaca (Milford Police)

A police K-9 unit successfully tracked the fourth person to a house on Prospect Street, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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