Mass. teen facing drunken driving charges after crashing into utility pole, police say

MILFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts teen is facing drunken driving charges after a late-night crash, police said Monday.

Luis Guaman Tenezaca, 19, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday night, police said. He is charged with OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent driving, marked lanes violation, alcohol in a motor vehicle, possession of an open container of liquor, and a person under 21 in possession.

At approximately 10:47 p.m., the Milford Public Safety Communications Center received multiple calls reporting a single-car motor vehicle collision into a utility pole.

Milford OUI crash (Milford Police)

When officers arrived, they found a gray Hyundai Elantra with heavy front-end damage occupied by three people, police said. One person had head and face injuries.

A witness told police on the scene that a fourth occupant of the Hyundai ran away from the crash.

Luis Guaman Tenezaca (Milford Police)

A police K-9 unit successfully tracked the fourth person to a house on Prospect Street, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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