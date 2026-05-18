Kentucky man arrested after allegedly stealing firearms from Norwood business

NORWOOD, Mass. — A man from Kentucky was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly stole multiple firearms and ammunition from a business in Norwood, according to police.

33-year-old Aaron Woodrum was charged with breaking and entering a firearm distributor, breaking and entering during the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, larceny under $1,200, four counts of larceny, and two counts of vandalizing property. Additional charges are expected to follow.

At around 11:42 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to Liberty Ordinance Supply on Access Road for a report of a breaking and entering in progress.

The business owner was actively monitoring surveillance cameras and reported that an individual was inside the store removing firearms and ammunition.

The surveillance video allegedly showed a suspect wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with masks and gloves taking firearms from a display case.

Officers who first arrived on scene observed damage to the building consistent with forced entry. Police cleared the building and conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area.

Initial responding officers observed damage to the building consistent with forced entry. Officers cleared the building and conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area.

A state police trooper and his K-9 found recovered stolen firearms and clothing believed to be worn by the suspect during the break-in in a backyard residence on Neponset Street.

Through investigative efforts, including surveillance review, evidence collection and follow-up, investigators determined the suspect to be Woodrum who had allegedly visited the store several days before the break-in.

Investigators arrested him at a local hotel on Monday. He will be arraigned sometime today.

Investigators are continuing to review the suspect’s activities in the days leading up to the break-in. Anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts can contact the Norwood Police Department at 781-440-5100.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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