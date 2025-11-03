SNAP funding delays put added pressure on local food pantries, Greater Boston Food Bank says

BOSTON — The partial restoration of federal SNAP benefits will bring relief to thousands of Massachusetts families — but food banks say that help can’t come soon enough. And it’s unclear when the federal dollars will start rolling back into Massachusetts.

Greater Boston Food Bank President and CEO Catherine D’Amato joined Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh during Boston 25 News Now at 3 to discuss how the delay in funding is straining local food pantries already facing unprecedented demand.

D’Amato said she’s heard from local food pantries across the state that are seeing more families turn to them for help as federal benefits remain in limbo. In some cases, a hundred people a day.

The Greater Boston Food Bank continues to call on community members to support their neighbors through donations of time, food, or money.

D’Amato encouraged anyone interested to visit the Greater Boston Food Bank’s website to learn how to volunteer or contribute directly.

The food bank serves more than 600 partner agencies across Eastern Massachusetts and distributes millions of pounds of food each month.

