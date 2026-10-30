Smashing science: Pumpkins plunge 70 feet in Boston University Halloween tradition

BOSTON — Boston University students got a crash course in physics by sending more than 30 pumpkins plunging 70 feet onto Metcalf Plaza Friday afternoon.

The university held its 19th annual “Pumpkin Drop” from the science center.

Each pumpkin was stuffed with a different filling, giving students a lesson in gravity and velocity.

Students and staff were invited to watch the event in their Halloween costumes.

The pumpkins will be composted by BU Sustainability after the event.

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