Small property owners urge Mass. Senators to Reject Boston commercial property tax increae

BOSTON — Small property owners are urging Massachusetts Senators to reject Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s commercial and residential property tax increase.

The Small Property Owners Association (SPOA) is appealing to senators to hold the line on fiscal sanity and protect Boston property owners from this unnecessary and unfair tax increase.

Mayor Wu proposed a dramatic 8% increase to Boston’s FY 2025 budget that relies heavily on her proposal to shift the city’s tax burden.

The mayor is seeking a budget increase of more than twice the proposed increase for the state budget. SPOA is asking senators to insist the city cut its excessive spending before considering any tax increase.

“We hope the Senate will resist this tax shift, as it harms small businesses and commercial owners from Boston and other cities,” said SPOA Vice President Amir Shahsavari. It’s like throwing ice water on the city’s economy. We do not support Mayor Wu’s bill as any tax should not be considered without budget cuts. City spending is out of control. We may not all live in Boston, but our businesses and livelihood are there, as are the important contributions we make to the Boston economy,” Shahsavari added.

Peter Forman, President and CEO of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, recently noted that allowing the city of Boston to change state laws to increase commercial property tax rates would have a chilling effect across Massachusetts.

“Boston is trying to break the established ceiling. Being the largest community in the state, they will be setting a new and higher standard that other towns will probably want to adopt, and I think that will lead to some economic harm in the state,” said Forman.

The Massachusetts Senate will take up the tax hike on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

