Small plane damaged upon landing at Lawrence Municipal Airport

NORTH ANODOVER, Mass. — A plane had a rough landing at Lawrence Municipal Airport on Monday.

The FAA says the nose gear of this twin-engine plane collapsed when the plane touched down Monday afternoon.

Only the pilot was on board and they were not hurt, according to FAA.

However, the plane did suffer some serious damage. The tips of both propellers were bent backwards after the plane pitched on its nose.

An incident report is expected to be available on Tuesday.

