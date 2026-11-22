BROOKLINE, Mass. — The holiday shopping season is underway, and small businesses are preparing for what could be one of their strongest seasons in years.

Despite inflation and higher costs, consumers are expected to spend a record $118 billion at small businesses this holiday season, according to Intuit QuickBooks’ annual holiday shopping survey. The survey found 76% of small businesses expect to make more money this holiday season than last year, up from 65% a year ago.

For April Gabriel, owner of Boston General Store in Brookline, the final weeks of the year are critical.

“50% of all our sales for the year are happening in the last eight weeks of the year,” said Gabriel. ”This is an essential time for us. It’s essential for the survival of small business to really make the most of this quarter.”

Gabriel said shoppers are increasingly looking for thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gifts. She ordered 20% more inventory this year as her sales are also up 20% so far.

“I think it’s more important to know where our money is going these days with so many options, so many cheap options,” said Gabriel. ”I feel like in order to make our community survive, we have to support the people that are in our communities every day.”

Simon Worsfold, Head of Data Communications at Intuit QuickBooks, said the trend toward supporting local businesses has been building for several years.

“This is not a flash in the pan,” said Worsfold. ”This is where people are definitely being more intentional about where they spend their money. And that is translating into higher revenue for small businesses, and they really need it right now.”

Small businesses are still facing challenges from tariffs and higher material prices, which can squeeze already-thin profit margins. Worsfold said many businesses are responding by preparing and purchasing inventory earlier.

“They’re starting to prepare earlier,” said Worsfold. ”They’re buying inventory earlier in the season. They’re trying to get ahead of stocking challenges, stock challenges, and also prices continuing to rise.”

At the same time, shoppers are trying to make their holiday budgets stretch further by looking for practical gifts that will last.

“I think sustainability is important to shoppers this season,” said Worsfold. “They want to give gifts that people are going to keep and not throw away just weeks after the holidays.”

For stores like Boston General Store, that interest in meaningful purchases can translate into support not just for one business, but for the other local makers whose products it sells.

“And every product that we carry has a story,” said Gabriel. “It has another family connected to it that’s making it. It’s important. I think people want to feel like their hard earned money is going to something that means something.”

Technology is also playing a bigger role behind the scenes. The QuickBooks survey found 76% of small businesses plan to use artificial intelligence in their holiday operations to save time, target marketing and better plan inventory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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