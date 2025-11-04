Ski resorts waste no time as snow piles up in parts of New England

Winter is making an early appearance across parts of New England, and ski resorts aren’t wasting any time.

Sunday River in Maine shared a video over the weekend showing snowmaking in action, saying while many enjoyed an extra hour of sleep from daylight saving time, their team used it to kick off snow production. The resort also reported its first accumulating snowfall of the season.

Jay Peak in Vermont posted photos of fresh snow, calling it a “post trick-or-treat” gift from Mother Nature. They’ve started snowmaking too, adding to the early winter vibe.

Killington Resort officially flipped the switch on snowmaking, unleashing “The Beast” — a system of 175 snow guns — to prep the slopes.

Stowe Mountain Resort echoed the momentum, announcing crews will continue snowmaking as long as temperatures stay cold. Most resorts plan to open to skiers sometime this month.

Meanwhile, Mount Washington Auto Road has closed for the season due to snow. Officials say it will reopen in May, once the road is safely cleared of ice and snow.

