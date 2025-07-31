Skating community watching on as NTSB outlines January crash

NORWOOD, Mass. — The Skating Club of Boston navigated unimaginable tragedy over the last 7 months. Wednesday began a three-day hearing that is giving them and the families impacted clarity about January’s crash.

The club’s CEO, Doug Zeghibe, said he’s keeping a close watch on the NTSB hearing in Washington, DC. "

“I just think it’s going to be really hard for the families,” he told Boston 25 at the club on Wednesday. “I just don’t know how it can’t be.”

The club lost two coaches, two young skaters, and two parents.

Zeghibe continued, “You hope it brings some closure if that’s possible, some peace of mind, and answers. How did this happen? Maybe some confidence that changes are being made, and this won’t happen again.”

The club has launched its “Always Champions” campaign to honor the lives lost in that January tragedy.

Their west training rink will be renamed in honor of the skaters, coaches, and parents who died in the crash. On the rink’s north wall, they will feature a massive memorial.

Zeghibe explained, “These were like great people. So, we want to tell their stories, who they were, what their accomplishments, contributions were, to inspire the next generation of skaters and to also honor them and what they’ve already contributed.”

He addressed the families in Washington DC, “We are your family. We’re here. We’re not going away.”

A memorial also sits in one of the rink hallways. Zeghibe said it was made by the young skaters.

The campaign will also fund two scholarships in Jinna Han and Spencer Lane’s name.

He finished, “This is our effort to cement and make permanent the legacies of those we lost in the plane crash in January.”

You can find more information and donate at alwayschampions.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group