Six people displaced after three-alarm fire in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — Several people were displaced after a fire ripped through a multi-story home in Lynn on Wednesday.

The fire began on Linden Street early Wednesday afternoon and reached three alarms.

Fire officials told Boston 25 News that the fire first began in the walls before traveling through the whole house.

When a Boston 25 News crew first arrived, several windows on the second floor were blown out by the fire.

Six residents of the building, including a child, were displaced by the blaze.

No one was injured during the fire.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group