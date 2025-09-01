NORTH HAMPTON, NH — Police are investigating a crash in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon that left several people injured.

Around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, a vehicle traveling northbound on I-95 crossed over the median and hit a pickup truck traveling southbound, causing the truck to careen off the road and into the woods.

Six people were transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals. Crews had to extract two people from the crashed vehicles.

I-95 was temporarily shut down while crews responded.

“We would like to thank all of our mutual aid partners for their rapid response and professionalism, as well as to the public for their patience during this incident,” North Hampton Fire and Rescue posted.

Six injured in two-vehicle crash in North Hampton, NH (North Hampton Fire and Rescue)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

