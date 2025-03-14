Six dead swans in Westboro likely died from bird flu, health officials say

Six dead swans found in Westboro likely died from bird flu, health officials said Friday.

The six dead birds were found in the area of Mill Pond, according to a joint statement from the Westboro Animal Control and the Board of Health.

The Westboro Public Health Department urged residents to take precautions against avian flu, or H5N1, as the virus continues to impact bird populations nationwide.

“While there have been no known human cases in Massachusetts, recent developments underscore the importance of public awareness and prevention,” the Westboro Board of Health said in a statement. " Bird flu infections in humans have been rare and have typically resulted from prolonged, unprotected contact with infected birds. However, anyone who believes they may have had any exposure to an infected bird should monitor themselves closely for symptoms of avian bird flu for 10 days; if symptoms develop a doctor should be notified of the exposure and perform an evaluation for potential avian influenza.”

Health officials say if you encounter a dead bird, do not touch it with bare hands. Notify your town’s animal control officer and use disposable gloves, masks, and eye protection if handling is unavoidable.

Poultry owners are asked to protect their flock by keeping them away from wild birds and report sick or dead poultry immediately to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources. Pet owners should also prevent pets from interacting with dead birds or other wildlife to avoid potential exposure.

Bird flu symptoms include:

Fever (Temperature of 100°F [37.8℃] or greater) or feeling feverish/chills*

Cough

Sore throat

Difficulty breathing/Shortness of breath

Conjunctivitis (eye tearing, redness, irritation, or discharge from eye)

Headaches

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Diarrhea

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

