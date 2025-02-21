Seal at Massachusetts zoo dies from bird flu complications

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A seal at a Massachusetts zoo died this month after contracting bird flu.

Blue, the Buttonwood Park Zoo’s beloved 21-year-old harbor seal, died due to complications from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu , officials at the New Bedford zoo said Wednesday.

Zoo officials said Blue probably got exposed to the illness by coming into contact with an infected wild bird.

“Avian flu continues to affect a range of wild and domesticated animal populations, including residents at zoos across the country, so the recent event at BPZOO is, regrettably, far from unique,” the zoo posted on Facebook.

Blue’s fellow seals, Conway and Luna, were separated from him as soon as he became sick. Both seals remain in good health.

The zoo had already taken precautionary steps against bird flu, including removing public duck feeders and relocating vulnerable species in areas behind the scenes.

“Our veterinary and animal care teams continue to monitor all BPZOO residents closely, and our team is following strict protective protocols to prevent cross-contamination between species,” the zoo wrote. “Thank you all for your patience, well wishes, and understanding.”





