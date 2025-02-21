State wildlife expert hopeful bird flu pandemic has peaked in Mass.

One of the wildlife research leaders for MassWildlife says the recent bird flu outbreak in Canada Geese, swans, owls, and other birds appears to have peaked in the state.

Michael Huguenin says the last two weeks suggest cases are on the decline.

“We’re paying close attention to it,” Huguenin told Boston 25 News. “Things like this can change. This is a very cold winter, so the disease could linger. But it follows patterns, and this [decline] is the expected pattern, so we’re hopeful the trend continues.”

Since December, MassWildlife says it has received more than 1,000 reports of sick or dead birds in the state. More than 100 have tested positive for H5N1, also known as highly pathogenic avian influenza or bird flu. Bird deaths have been reported in communities across the state, including four Snowy Owls this week in Duxbury and Newburyport. A popular swan known as Marble in Jamaica Plain also died this week, though Huguenin said test results were pending.

While the risk of transmission to humans is extremely low, officials urge people to avoid direct contact with any wild birds on their property, living or dead.

Huguenin also encourages birdwatchers to remove bird feeders from their yards to avoid attracting sick birds that can then spread the virus to others.

“You don’t really need to feed birds any time of year,” Huguenin says. “They can find food for themselves, even in the winter time.”

