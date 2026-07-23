Beating AI anxiety on the job

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — It’s a new era in the workplace.

Gallup reports nearly four in 10 employees say their organization has already adopted AI tools. And with that shift comes a new kind of stress, fear of being replaced. But experts say panic isn’t the answer.

At first, it was fun and simple to use. Ask a question. Write an email. Create an image. But now, the headlines feel a lot less fun.

“We fear what we don’t know, and most people don’t truly know AI,” said Jenna Watson, Executive coaching, LMHC.

Some experts call it: Post-AI career anxiety. The fear of shifting jobs, shifting skills, and not knowing where you fit.

The world economic forum projects AI could displace 92 million jobs by 2030, but it’s also estimated AI will create 170 million new ones. So, this isn’t just about job loss. It’s about job change.

Experts say the first step? Learn it. Don’t wait for change to happen to you. Ask “What tasks can AI handle?” “What still needs human judgment?” “Where do I add value?”

“What are the limitations, what’s its capacity, how can they utilize it to become better at their job,” explained Watson.

And don’t underestimate what machines still struggle to do: skills like leadership, adaptability, emotional intelligence and decision-making.

“AI can’t read body language, and body language alone is 80 percent of how we communicate and connect with the rest of the world,” said Watson.

Another tip? Shorten your time horizon. Instead of asking “What happens to my career in five years?” Ask: “What skill can I build in the next three months?”

Another smart move? Become the “AI translator.” The person who knows how to ask better questions. Check AI’s work and turn raw output into something actually useful. Because companies don’t just need people who use AI, they need people who can manage it.

Experts also say keep a “brag file” a running list of projects, results, and wins that show the human value you bring. And this is also a good time to talk with your manager about how ai may change your role. And if your company offers training, take it. Because in many cases, the workers most at risk may not be the ones replaced by AI but the ones who never learn to use it.

Contributors to this news report include: Cliff Tumetel, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

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Sources:

https://www.gallup.com/workplace/701195/frequent-workplace-continued-rise.aspx

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/ng-interactive/2026/feb/20/ai-future-work-technology-white-collar

https://www.indeed.com/career-advice/career-development/human-skills

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/mindful-leadership/202601/how-to-stop-panicking-about-your-job-in-the-age-of-ai

https://www.sas.com/en_th/insights/articles/analytics/ai-anxiety-calm-in-the-face-of-change.html

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