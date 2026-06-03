Silver alert issued for 84-year-old Walpole man

WALPOLE, Mass. — Officials are attempting to locate an 84-year-old Walpole man who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Walpole police, George Macneil was last seen operating a white 2020 Subaru Outback with the registration RS63PW on Neponset Street at Route 95 in Norwood around 4:19 p.m.

Macneil is described to be 210 lbs, 6′1″, with blue eyes and grey hair.

Walpole police said Macneil suffers from cognitive impairments, and a silver alert has been issued.

If seen, residents are encouraged to contact police immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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