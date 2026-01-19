‘Silence will not protect you’: 56th annual MLK Memorial Breakfast held in Boston

BOSTON — Hundreds gathered for the 56th annual MLK Memorial Breakfast in Boston on Monday to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

King studied in Boston. It’s also the city that helped shape ideas that fueled the Civil Rights Movement.

This year’s theme was ‘The Fierce Urgency of Now: Revolutionary Love, Liberation and Joy.’ Organizers say it’s a symbolism that echoes Dr. King Jr.’s call for action, not just reflection.

“If Dr. King’s life taught us one thing, it’s that history does not move on its own,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Keynote speaker, journalist and creator of ‘The 1619 Project’ Nikole Hannah-Jones asked those int he room to confront history honestly, while pushing forward with purpose.

“We all, when we look to the past, have courage. We all like to imagine back then we would’ve been marching with King, we would’ve put our bodies on the line, we would’ve stood up for what was right,” she said.

“Well, what I say to you is, what you’re doing right now is what you would’ve been doing back then. Your silence will not protect you,” she said.

