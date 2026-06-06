Car crashes into Nashua home, causes significant gas leak

NASHUA, N.H. — A car crashed into a home on Friday, taking off the building’s gas meter in the process and causing a significant gas leak in Nashua.

At around midnight, officials were alerted of the crash on Lake Street.

A car struck a two-story multi-family residence and sustained moderate front end damage, taking off the building’s gas meter ad causing a significant natural gas leak.

Crews moved the vehicle away from the structure to eliminate potential ignition sources and gain access to the meter. Due to the damage, crews were unable to stop the leak and Eversource and Liberty Utilities responded to the scene.

A water supply was established, and firefighters deployed precautionary hose lines, monitoring the area with gas detection equipment.

15 residents were evacuated for around two hours as elevated gas readings were found both inside and outside the building.

Elevated readings were also detected in neighboring buildings.

Liberty Utilities arrived and shut down the leak and conducted repairs.

The Nashua Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office and Building Department were notified.

The damage to the building was determined to be minor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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