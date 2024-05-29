Significant damage to Norwell home after pickup truck crashes through

NORWELL, Mass. — The Norwell Fire Department swiftly responded to reports of a car that barrelled into a home on Central Street Tuesday.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a trapped solo occupant inside the vehicle, amidst extensive damage to the structure of the home.

Crews respond to a pickup truck that barreled through Norwell home (Norwell Fire Department)

Rescue efforts were immediately initiated to extricate the driver and transport them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was home at the time of the crash. The extent of the damage to the home is significant, fire officials say.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

