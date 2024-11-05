Shuttle buses replace Red Line service as critical track works continues

BOSTON — Sections of the Red Line will be shut down beginning on Tuesday as part of the MBTA’s track improvement plan.

Shuttle busses will replace service between Broadway and North Quincy on November 5 – 10 with service also suspended between Broadway and Ashmont on November 9 – 10.

Riders are strongly encouraged to use the Middleborough, Kingston, and Greenbush (Old Colony) Commuter Rail lines for fare-free service between Braintree, Quincy Center, JFK/UMass, and South Station.

Commuter Rail trains operate about every 20 – 30 minutes. Traveling between Braintree and South Station on the Commuter Rail is about 24 minutes.

This service change is in place to support critical work as part of the MBTA’s Track Improvement Program. The Track Improvement Program will replace tracks and ties to alleviate speed restrictions along the line while crews maximize the outage by performing signal work and station amenity upgrades, including new lighting, painting, tiling, power washing, and more.

“The MBTA understands how these service changes affect riders’ daily travels during this period, but we are committed to improving your travels long term with more reliable, timely, and safe service. We thank riders for their patience as we deliver this important work and for continuing to ride our system,” The MBTA said in a release.

More track work will shut down another section of the Red Line later this month. From November. 18 to November. 24, shuttle buses will replace service between Harvard and Broadway stations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

