Shuttle buses continue to replace Green Line service as NTSB investigates train derailment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Shuttle buses continue to replace Green Line service on Wednesday morning after a train derailed in Cambridge on Tuesday, prompting a federal investigation.

The Cambridge Fire Department says an MBTA Green Line train came off the tracks in the area of 10 Morgan Avenue near Lechmere Station around 5 p.m.

According to authorities, seven riders were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. In total, 50 riders self-evacuated on the tracks and traveled to an emergency exit location.

“I sincerely want to apologize for the frustration and the inconvenience,” MBTA Chief Operating Officer Ryan Cogolan said.

Green Line Update: Shuttle buses will continue to replace service today between North Station and Medford/Tufts & Union Sq. Union Sq. riders can use bus routes 86, 87, or 91 to connect to shuttles or the Orange Line.https://t.co/j0gQIgmrqO — MBTA (@MBTA) October 2, 2024

There were three derailments on the Green Line in 2019, including one near Kenmore, where 10 people were left hospitalized.

Then in June of 2022, two Green Line trolleys collided and derailed near Government Center, hurting some passengers.

The Boston Globe reported that the MBTA scrapped a $83 million contract with a German company to install crash prevention technology on the Green Line this year, citing a lack of progress.

Shuttle buses will continue to replace service from North Station to Medford/Tufts while the National Transportation Safety Board conducts an investigation into the cause of the derailment.

Union Square riders can use bus routes 86, 87, or 91 to connect to shuttles or the Orange Line, the MBTA advised.

There were no additional details immediately available.

NTSB is sending a team to investigate Tuesday’s derailment involving a MBTA light rail passenger train near Somerville, Massachusetts. Team expected to arrive tonight and tomorrow morning. Check X @ntsb_newsroom for any updates. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 2, 2024

